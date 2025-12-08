Sign up
Previous
Photo 2655
Neobična slika
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
1
0
Vesna
@vesna0210
Hi, I'm Vesna, retired clerk from Zagreb, Croatia. I love nature, sea, art, reading...At first I thought I would never make it trough all 365...
2655
photos
70
followers
40
following
727% complete
2648
2649
2650
2651
2652
2653
2654
2655
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Diana
ace
Stunning on black!
December 22nd, 2025
