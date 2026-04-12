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Previous
Photo 2683
List božićne zvijezde
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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Vesna
@vesna0210
Hi, I'm Vesna, retired clerk from Zagreb, Croatia. I love nature, sea, art, reading...At first I thought I would never make it trough all 365...
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1
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365
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Canon IXUS 115 HS
Taken
22nd January 2026 3:06am
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KV
ace
Great color and nice detail
April 14th, 2026
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