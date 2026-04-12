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List božićne zvijezde by vesna0210
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List božićne zvijezde

12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Vesna

@vesna0210
Hi, I'm Vesna, retired clerk from Zagreb, Croatia. I love nature, sea, art, reading...At first I thought I would never make it trough all 365...
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KV ace
Great color and nice detail
April 14th, 2026  
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