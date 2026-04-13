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Slika by vesna0210
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Slika

13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Vesna

@vesna0210
Hi, I'm Vesna, retired clerk from Zagreb, Croatia. I love nature, sea, art, reading...At first I thought I would never make it trough all 365...
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Peter Dulis ace
looks like a little heart in your creation :)
April 18th, 2026  
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