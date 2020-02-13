Sign up
69 / 365
Sleepy time.
Detail from a stained glass window in the amazing cathedral St. Étienne in Bourges, France. I always am caught by those terrific vivid colours. This was last year during our holidays.
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
André
@vespa180
Hi, I am André, living in the Netherlands. Photography has been a hobby for all my life, besides riding a motorbike, reading a book, listen...
2
365
DMC-FZ1000
11th August 2019 9:24am
