Sleepy time. by vespa180
Sleepy time.

Detail from a stained glass window in the amazing cathedral St. Étienne in Bourges, France. I always am caught by those terrific vivid colours. This was last year during our holidays.
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

André

Hi, I am André, living in the Netherlands. Photography has been a hobby for all my life, besides riding a motorbike, reading a book, listen...
