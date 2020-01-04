Previous
"C" is for crystal by vickiem
247 / 365

"C" is for crystal

My 3rd "alphabet" picture, a crystal vase in front of my Christmas tree.
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

Vickie M

@vickiem
MaureenPP ace
Great idea!
January 5th, 2020  
