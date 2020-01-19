Sign up
Guiding Light
Diamond Head Lighthouse as viewed from the rim of Diamond Head, while on our recent trip to Oahu. My wonderful hubby carried my backpack full of equipment up the long, steep trail. I told him he's my "roadie."
19th January 2020
19th Jan 20
Vickie M
@vickiem
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
18th January 2020 6:40am
