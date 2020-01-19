Previous
Next
Guiding Light by vickiem
251 / 365

Guiding Light

Diamond Head Lighthouse as viewed from the rim of Diamond Head, while on our recent trip to Oahu. My wonderful hubby carried my backpack full of equipment up the long, steep trail. I told him he's my "roadie."
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

Vickie M

@vickiem
68% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise