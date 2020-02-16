Previous
Lasing Memories by vickiem
Lasing Memories

These are the last flowers from an arrangement I received a month ago, after my mom's passing. I'm amazed they are still going! It's looking like this is probably their last day. Just like Mom, the memories will linger.
