Previous
Next
Working Hands by vickiem
258 / 365

Working Hands

These are the knarled hands of my hard working husband. I think they really tell the story of who he is.
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

Vickie M

@vickiem
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise