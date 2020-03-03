Previous
Sunset Silhouette by vickiem
264 / 365

Sunset Silhouette

I got this shot on Waikiki Beach on Oahu. I was fortunate to be able to capture a silhouette of the couple in the foreground.
3rd March 2020 3rd Mar 20

Vickie M

@vickiem
