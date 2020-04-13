Previous
Blooming Lilac - Day 13 by vickiem
294 / 365

Blooming Lilac - Day 13

Another close-up today. I'm still waiting to see the bud.
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Vickie M

@vickiem
Kim ace
Love the lighting and the focus on those curly tips.
April 14th, 2020  
