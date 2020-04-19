Previous
Blooming Lilac - Day 19 by vickiem
300 / 365

Blooming Lilac - Day 19

I stepped out of my comfort zone today and got out my husband's 3-step stool to get some shots from above. I really like the curl of leaves in the center. 30-shots2020 Thank you for viewing and commenting on my photos. I always appreciate it.
