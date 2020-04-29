Previous
Blooming Lilac - Day 29 by vickiem
310 / 365

Blooming Lilac - Day 29

Today I worked on capturing the two raindrops. 30-shots2020 Thank you for viewing and commenting on my photos. I always appreciate it.
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

Vickie M

@vickiem
