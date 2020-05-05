Previous
Skookum Falls by vickiem
316 / 365

Skookum Falls

We needed to get out today, so we took a drive up into the mountains, and I was able to shoot some photos. Skookum is Chinook Indian jargon meaning, "Evil Sprit."
5th May 2020 5th May 20

Vickie M

