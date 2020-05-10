Previous
Delicate Dogwwod by vickiem
321 / 365

Delicate Dogwwod

While strolling through the neighborhood, I spotted this pretty little blossom. Thank you for taking the time to view my photos and leave comments/feedback. It truly helps me build my photography skills.
10th May 2020 10th May 20

Vickie M

ace
@vickiem
