Previous
Next
Crowning Glory by vickiem
328 / 365

Crowning Glory

The little "crown" of leaves on this really caught my eye. I also found the curling leaf in the foreground interesting.
24th May 2020 24th May 20

Vickie M

ace
@vickiem
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise