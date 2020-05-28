Previous
Cystisus Scoparius by vickiem
333 / 365

Cystisus Scoparius

That's the official name for Scotch Broom. Although these bushes are lovely, they are considered noxious weeds, and cause lots of allergies. This bush was so full and beautiful, I had to take a picture.
28th May 2020

Vickie M

@vickiem
