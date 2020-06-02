Previous
beginning with J by vickiem
beginning with J

Today we drove our "Jalopies," aka classic cars, in a graduation drive by parade for the granddaughter of a friend. Since our seniors aren't able to have a traditional graduation ceremony this year, this was very special for her.
2nd June 2020

Vickie M

