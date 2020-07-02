Sign up
343 / 365
Sunshine on a Cloudy Day
It's been cloudy and gray all day, but I grabbed my camera and went out looking for some sunshine. I found some!
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
Vickie M
ace
@vickiem
Islandgirl
ace
Love the light and shadows!
July 3rd, 2020
