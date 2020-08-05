Previous
Alphabet Challenge Day 4 - "E" is for Empty abstract. by vickiem
Photo 372

Alphabet Challenge Day 4 - "E" is for Empty abstract.

Sitting there empty and alone.
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

Vickie M

