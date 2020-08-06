Previous
Alphabet Challenge Day 4 - "F" is for Flower - abstract. by vickiem
Alphabet Challenge Day 4 - "F" is for Flower - abstract.

I'm finding abstracts quite outside my comfort zone, but I keep reading and practicing. The top left is my favorite today. Your views and comments are always appreciated.
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Vickie M

