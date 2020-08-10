Previous
Alphabet challenge Day 10 "J" is for Jewelry by vickiem
Alphabet challenge Day 10 "J" is for Jewelry

This is special shot for me. These were my mother's pearls.
10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

Vickie M

