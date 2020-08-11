Previous
Next
Day 11 "K" is for Kaleidoscope - 1 by vickiem
Photo 378

Day 11 "K" is for Kaleidoscope - 1

This is one attempt at creating a kaleidoscope of color. Thank you for taking time to view and comment on my photos. I truly appreciate it.
11th August 2020 11th Aug 20

Vickie M

ace
@vickiem
103% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kim ace
Eye-catching composition!
August 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise