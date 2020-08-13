Sign up
Photo 380
Alphabet Challenge Day 13 - "M" is for Monotone
This bike's been sitting in this spot for a long time. It's old and "tired." Thank you for viewing and commenting on my photos. I truly appreciate it.
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
Vickie M
ace
@vickiem
