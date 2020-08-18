Sign up
Photo 384
Alphabet Challenge Day 17 "Q" is for Quiet
I went to the cemetery in our mall town to take some pictures. There are many very old headstones there - lots of the coal miners from days gone by. It was very peaceful and quiet there.
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
Vickie M
ace
@vickiem
Photo Details
Views
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
18th August 2020 7:59am
