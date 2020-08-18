Previous
Next
Alphabet Challenge Day 17 "Q" is for Quiet by vickiem
Photo 384

Alphabet Challenge Day 17 "Q" is for Quiet

I went to the cemetery in our mall town to take some pictures. There are many very old headstones there - lots of the coal miners from days gone by. It was very peaceful and quiet there.
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Vickie M

ace
@vickiem
105% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise