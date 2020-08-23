Sign up
Photo 390
Alphabet Challenge Day 23 "W" is for Wrench
Thank goodness my husband has so many tools, and that he welcomes me into his shop to reorganize his things so I can photograph them. Thank you for viewing and commenting on my photos. I always appreciate you thoughts.
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
Vickie M
ace
@vickiem
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
23rd August 2020 11:52am
Privacy
