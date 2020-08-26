Sign up
Photo 392
"Z" is for Zest
It took awhile, but I finally found this vintage ad for "Zest" in an old magazine. It's even about my state - Washington state! I thought it was was kind of cool!
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
Vickie M
ace
@vickiem
