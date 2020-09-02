Previous
The Bee's Knees by vickiem
Photo 396

The Bee's Knees

My great friends came by with their hot rod today , and I was able to get some fun shots for them. Their car is named "The Bee's Knees," a phrase from the era when the car was new. Isn't their car just the bee's knees?
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Vickie M

@vickiem
Photo Details

Suzie Townsend ace
Oh, how beautiful! Great capture!
September 3rd, 2020  
