Dreaming with Open Eyes 1 by vickiem
Photo 399

My mother instilled a love of reading in me from a very young age. She loved to tell how I couldn't wait to learn to write my name, so I could get my first library card at 4 years of age. I remember her walking with me and two younger siblings in a buggy to our small town library for story hour each week. I was so heartbroken when Mom reached a point where she could no longer read. A love of reading is one of the many gifts she gave me. 💕 Thank you for viewing and commenting on my photos. It is much appreciated.
