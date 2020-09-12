Previous
Smokey Sun by vickiem
Photo 404

Smokey Sun

The smoke was extremely dense here this morning, but seemed to dissipate a bit throughout the day. I took this shot at about 4:30 PM. I'll also post one I too around 2 PM. I hope it's less tomorrow. Thank you for for your kind comments.
12th September 2020

Vickie M

@vickiem
