Photo 405
New Technique 1
I tried a new technique today called Intentional Camera Movement. Obviously, I need to work on it a lot, but these are my first shots. Thank you for viewing and commenting on my photos. I always appreciate it.
13th September 2020
Vickie M
@vickiem
365
Canon EOS Rebel T6
13th September 2020 12:15pm
