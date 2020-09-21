Previous
Happy Hydrangeas by vickiem
Photo 410

Happy Hydrangeas

For the first time ever, I've had different hydrangeas blooming all summer! This is on the tree my mother-in-law gave me in remembrance of my mother who passed away in January. Mom would love it!
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

Vickie M

@vickiem
