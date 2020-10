Ghostly Webs

This morning, my wonderful neighbor/friend, texted me that the spiderwebs in my garden were perfect for some photos. Unfortunately, by the time I got out there the light had changed, and I really needed my tripod. This is the best shot I got today. I'm going to go out earlier tomorrow morning with my tripod, and try to get some better shots. I think this kind of looks like a ghost face. Perfect for October.