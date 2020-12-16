Previous
Who's Watching Who? by vickiem
Who's Watching Who?

Today a friend and I visited Queen Anne Hill in Seattle to get pictures of the snowy owl who's been hanging out there. She's been nicknamed Hope and has been there for 36 days now, pretty much staying in the same area of the neighborhood.
