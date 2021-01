Holiday De"lights" 1

Last week my hubby injured his leg/hip so hasn't been able to carry the Christmas tree to put t away, so...I'm still using it for photos. I was practicing the rule of thirds.



My mother passed away one year ago today, and I wasn't looking forward to this day. If there's one good thing to come from today's political mess, it's that it distracted me. And my Christmas tree is still bringing me joy.