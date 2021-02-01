Previous
Lake 12 by vickiem
Lake 12

This was the scene over Lake 12 this afternoon. I live in an old coal mining town, and many of the lakes here were numbered to correspond with the different mines.
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Vickie M

