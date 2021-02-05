Sign up
Photo 461
Winter Reflections
The water on Lake Sawyer was so still this afternoon, it made for perfect reflections. As I was walking away from this spot, I encountered another photographer who shared another trail where I can get great shots in the fall.
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Vickie M
ace
@vickiem
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
5th February 2021 1:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
