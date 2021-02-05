Previous
Winter Reflections by vickiem
Winter Reflections

The water on Lake Sawyer was so still this afternoon, it made for perfect reflections. As I was walking away from this spot, I encountered another photographer who shared another trail where I can get great shots in the fall.
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Vickie M

