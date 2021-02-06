Sign up
Photo 462
Rocky Stream
The mountain snowmelt is causing the streams to be so crisp and clear. I was amazed at how I could see all the different colored rocks in the stream. The fallen log is from our most recent wind storm.
6th February 2021
6th Feb 21
Vickie M
ace
@vickiem
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
5th February 2021 1:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Islandgirl
ace
Wow very clear stream.........nice to see all the stones!
February 7th, 2021
