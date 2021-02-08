Previous
Lake Sawyer by vickiem
Lake Sawyer

The sky was blue and the sun was out this morning, so it was a great day for a walk. The lake looked so pretty this morning.
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

Vickie M

