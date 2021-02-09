Previous
Blue Skies by vickiem
Photo 464

Blue Skies

I am really enjoying the bright sunny days we've been having. We got out for another hike today, and rally enjoyed the sunshine and blue skies. Some snow is predicted, but I hope it stays sunny for a while longer.
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Vickie M

@vickiem
