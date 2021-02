Hungry Birds

I just read that we are being asked to keep our hummingbird feeders, as well as other bird feeders, empty right now, as their is a salmonella outbreak. It's so cold out and I know the hummingbirds must be hungry. We've actually found several small birds dead in our yard over the past month. I sure hope this clears up soon. Poor things! Anyway, this is my first attempt at a "flash of red."