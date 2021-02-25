Sign up
Photo 471
Winter Succulent
I was practicing macro shots today, then decided to play a little with a watercolor effect in processing.
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
Vickie M
ace
@vickiem
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
25th February 2021 4:18am
