Mountain Reflections by vickiem
Photo 476

Mountain Reflections

Another nice day for a hike. The rain held off longer than expected! I loved the reflections of the mountain and trees in the lake, which was smooth as glass today.
4th March 2021 4th Mar 21

Vickie M

