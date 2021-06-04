Previous
Next
Going for the Goal by vickiem
Photo 501

Going for the Goal

While in Texas visiting my daughter and her family, I had an opportunity to take pictures at my grandson's lacrosse tournament. This was one of my favorite action shots.
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Vickie M

ace
@vickiem
137% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise