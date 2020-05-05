Previous
Next
Out in the Field by vickiem
5 / 365

Out in the Field

This '32 - '34 Ford truck sits out in a field in a small town nearby. I love that the U.S, flag has been added recently.
5th May 2020 5th May 20

Vickie M

ace
@vickiem
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise