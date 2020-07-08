Previous
Next
Blooming Surprise! by vickiem
12 / 365

Blooming Surprise!

I was so surprised to walk into my garden this morning and see this! It's one of my succulents that's been planted in a log for at least 3 years, and it's never bloomed before. It was a real treat!
8th July 2020 8th Jul 20

Vickie M

ace
@vickiem
3% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise