69 / 365
Winter's Colors
We've had an unusually warm, wet winter so far, but no rain while I was hiking today, so I was able to shoot some pictures. The colors surrounding this stream were just beautiful!
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Vickie M
ace
@vickiem
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
New 2020
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
5th February 2021 2:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
