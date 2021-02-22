Previous
Early Evening Moon by vickiem
73 / 365

Early Evening Moon

We finally had a clear sky this evening and I was able to try out my new 600mm lens to capture the moon.
22nd February 2021

Vickie M

@vickiem
Photo Details

