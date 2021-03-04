Sign up
Winter's Flow
As we hiked, we also came across this clear winter stream, flowing from the mountain snowmelt. I imagine it will be much bigger in about a month, when the snow really begins melting as spring approaches.
4th March 2021
Vickie M
@vickiem
Photo Details
Album
New 2020
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
4th March 2021 12:54am
