14 / 365
A Little R & R
Our big kitty, Keke, taking a break from his busy life, to let me take a couple of pictures.
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
0
0
Vickie M
ace
@vickiem
393
photos
9
followers
12
following
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Spring 2020
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
22nd July 2020 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
