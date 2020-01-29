Sign up
29 / 365
20200129_170209
Laced Up. No more excuses and no more delays! TOTAL DISCLOSURE...saw a number on the scale that I DID NOT LIKE and decided change had to be made...
29th January 2020
29th Jan 20
0
0
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A520W
Taken
29th January 2020 5:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
#fitness
,
#running
,
#walking
,
#exercise
,
#makingchanges
